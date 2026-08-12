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Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
49,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Tech Boreas
Nike Tech Boreas Men's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Tech Boreas
Men's Oversized Hoodie
179,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
149,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
39,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
89,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
74,99 €

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.