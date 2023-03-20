Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      White Shoes & Trainers

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Football
      Basketball
      Skateboarding
      Tennis
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      LeBron James
      Kevin Durant
      Kyrie Irving
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Women's Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 449.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      BGN 539.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      BGN 239.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Low ASW
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Toggle SE
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Air Max 95 By You
      Nike Air Max 95 By You Custom Men's Shoe
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Max 95 By You
      Custom Men's Shoe
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Infinity Pro 2
      Nike Infinity Pro 2 Men's Golf Shoes
      Nike Infinity Pro 2
      Men's Golf Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 249.99
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
      Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Dunk High
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 159.99
      Nike Force 1 LV8 3
      Nike Force 1 LV8 3 Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Just In
      Nike Force 1 LV8 3
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      BGN 99.90
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      BGN 299.99

      White shoes: incredible tech, unbelievable feel

      Find your ideal fit for every sport in our white trainers collection. Lace up in our game-changing futuristic designs or choose chunky white trainers with an exaggerated midsole for a retro look. Our white sneakers deliver comfort for sports and the street – from high tops that hug the ankle to low tops that enhance mobility.

      Stay cushioned in white trainers with Air Max tech
      In 1987, the Air Max 1 first hit the pavement. With its visible cushioning and ridiculously comfy design, it was revolutionary. These lightweight trainers soon became iconic for athletes and sneaker collectors, thanks to their cloud-like qualities. And you'll feel like a pro, too, when you experience the unbelievable lightness of our Air technology. We also keep things fresh by re-styling our classic silhouettes – choose shoes with visible Air units for a glimpse of the innovative tech that's inside.

      Feel the bounce of Nike React
      White sneakers with Nike React foam deliver a ridiculously responsive ride. They're lightweight and durable enough to deliver bounce without the bulk. Plus, you'll get a super-soft feel every time you land. More foam means better energy return, too – ideal for charged push-offs and a smooth transition from toe to heel.

      The security to play at your best
      When you train hard, you want shoes you can rely on. That's why white Nike shoes with high-tenacity Flyknit fabric provide a contoured fit to hug your feet and keep them secure. This breathable material also allows better air circulation, so that you won't get held back by sweat. Plus, all-white shoes with Nike Flymesh material have ventilation in high-heat spots to keep your feet cool and your head in the game.

      White Nike trainers for comfort with each mile
      Nike white shoes for running will help you reach the finish line in comfort. Rubber outsoles with runner-informed designs improve traction and deliver grip where it's needed. Plus, white trainers with spaces in the tread let your foot bend and flex naturally as you take each step. And our full-length carbon fibre plates create the smoothest ride by optimising energy return. The more comfortable you feel on your run, the further you'll go.

      Shoes designed for your sport
      Whatever your sport, you need shoes that deliver every time you slip them on. Our white shoes for basketball perform consistently to get you ahead of the competition. You can rely on them to keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction. And if soccer's your thing, Nike white football boots help you play your fastest with optimal traction and explosive acceleration. Fan of racket sports? You'll appreciate the lightweight feel and foot-hugging contours of our tennis shoes. They're designed to make lateral movements easy, while the grippy, durable outsoles offer stability while you play.