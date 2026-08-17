P-6000 white shoes and trainers: made for motion
Step into a running-inspired design that feels ready from the first wear. The Nike P-6000 white trainer takes its cue from early-2000s running shoes. Think layered lines, breathable materials and a low-profile silhouette in one easy, everyday shoe. The look is sporty. The feel is comfortable. The build is made for movement that starts on the commute, continues all day and keeps going after the gym. If you want heritage style with modern wearability, the P-6000 is for you. This shoe works with everything from training gear to relaxed layers to weekend fits, so you can move through your day without changing pace. You'll find men’s, women’s and kids’ sizes in our collection, so the whole family can get involved.
Breathable comfort with a supportive feel
Every detail works hard in the all-white P-6000. A breathable mesh upper helps air flow when your day heats up, while horizontal and vertical overlays add structure where you need it. That layered construction gives the shoe its distinctive running look, but it also helps keep your feet locked in during quick changes of direction and long hours on the move. Inside, a cushioned sockliner creates a smooth feel. A padded cuff wraps softly around the ankle, helping reduce distractions as you walk, train or travel. The lightweight construction keeps the shoe easy to wear, while the secure lace-up design lets you adjust your fit to suit your needs.
Cushioning for training, exploring and everything in between
The white P-6000 trainer brings soft underfoot comfort to everyday performance. Thick foam cushioning that helps absorb impact as you move from city streets to the gym floor. It gives you a steady, cushioned ride without feeling bulky, so you can stay comfortable when you're warming up or running daily errands. The running-inspired profile is built for smooth transitions. It feels supportive for walks in the park, flexible enough for casual training and easy to style when you're heading to meet your friends.
A grip that keeps up with you
Your day does not happen on one surface. That's why our Nike P-6000 shoes feature a rubber outsole with a traction pattern that's designed to help you feel grounded. It delivers reliable grip for everyday routes, indoor spaces and quick changes of pace. The low-top shape keeps the feel agile, while the durable outsole is ready for repeated wear.
Styles to suit your look
With our wide range of Nike white P-6000 shoes, it's easy to find a pair that suits your personal style. For a pared-back look, explore classic options with monochrome details. Want to make a statement? Opt for a pair with a metallic Nike Swoosh that stands out wherever you go.
Nike's Move to Zero
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose P-6000 white shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.