Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Shoes
        2. /
      2. Air Force 1

      White Air Force 1

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      BGN 299.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LV8
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 EMB
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 EMB Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 EMB
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 159.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Force 1 Low SE
      Nike Force 1 Low SE Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 Low SE
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 259.99

      Get fresh street style with white Air Force 1s

      Take all-day comfort from the court to the street and back again with Nike Air Force 1 white shoes. As the first basketball shoes to use innovative Nike Air cushioning, they provide support and traction step after step.

      In 1982, designer Bruce Kilgore broke the mould and the Air Force 1 was born. It started life as a high top basketball shoe and has been a street-style staple ever since. This performance shoe revolutionised trainer design with a flexible tread and iconic circular outsole.

      Today, the Air Force 1 white shoe combines incredible grip and a lightweight feel with the classic silhouette that you know and love. Looking for breathability? The original perforation design of the white Air Force 1 keeps your feet cool whether you're shooting hoops or exploring the urban jungle. The chunky outsole creates unmatchable grip, while the crisp upper of the white AF1 keeps your style forever fresh.