At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

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Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
84,99 €
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
42,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+11
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
39,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Kids' Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Kids' Tank Top
49,99 €
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
119,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
69,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
74,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
129,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
299,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
119,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
84,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
69,99 €
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
64,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
39,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
149,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
42,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
64,99 €
Netherlands Energy
Netherlands Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
74,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
84,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Versatile Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Versatile Jacket
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
89,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
119,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
79,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
69,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
39,99 €
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
149,99 €
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Running Vest
42,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
44,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
64,99 €
Netherlands Energy
Netherlands Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
74,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
84,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Versatile Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Versatile Jacket
109,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
89,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
84,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
79,99 €
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Jumper
119,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
54,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Performance Jogging Bottoms
79,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
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At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.