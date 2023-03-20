Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Nike Football Tracksuit
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      BGN 74.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      BGN 79.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      BGN 99.99
      Brazil Strike
      Brazil Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil Strike
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Pants
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      BGN 59.99
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      BGN 159.99
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      BGN 179.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      BGN 89.99
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away Women's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Women's Football Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top (Extended Size)
      BGN 44.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Jacket
      BGN 199.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      BGN 119.99
      England Strike
      England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      England Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      BGN 79.99
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      BGN 129.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Pants
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      BGN 44.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.