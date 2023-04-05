Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 20% Sustainable Materials By Weight - Footwear

      Running
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 97
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature
      Nike Revolution 6 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature
      Nike Force 1 Crater Next Nature Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 239.99
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max TW
      Nike Air Max TW Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max TW
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 319.99
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 74.99
      Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
      Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Women's Shoes
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Kyrie Flytrap 6 Basketball Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Kyrie Flytrap 6
      Basketball Shoes
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 149.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.