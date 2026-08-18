At Least 20% Recycled Materials

(1971)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
79,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Parka
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Parka
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Knit Pre-Match Drill Top
84,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
49,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Swift Butterfly
Nike Swift Butterfly Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Swift Butterfly
Women's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Running T-Shirt
42,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
30% off
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
Visor
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
49,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+11
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
39,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
119,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Kids' Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Kids' Tank Top
49,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
299,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
47,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
30% off
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
69,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
30% off
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
22,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
39,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Running Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Men's Cargo Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Cargo Shorts
119,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Men's Trail-Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
149,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Kids' Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Kids' Tank Top
49,99 €
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Jacket
129,99 €
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Down Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Down Jacket
299,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
47,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Air Max Jogger
30% off
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Nike Stride Aero-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride Aero-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
69,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
30% off
Nike Heritage 2.0
Nike Heritage 2.0 Drawstring Bag (12L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage 2.0
Drawstring Bag (12L)
22,99 €
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
39,99 €
Nike Alate Minimalist
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
30% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
+3
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off

At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.