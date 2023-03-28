Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Men's Running Clothes

      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Run Division Pinnacle
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Run Division Pinnacle Men's Running Mid Layer
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Run Division Pinnacle
      Men's Running Mid Layer
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Jacket
      BGN 179.99
      UP TO 30% OFF
      UP TO 30% OFF
      End of Season Sale
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™ Men's Trail Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike GORE-TEX INFINIUM ™
      Men's Trail Running Jacket
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Camo Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Camo Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Stride D.Y.E.
      Nike Stride D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365 Men's Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Men's Running Top
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division Men's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Men's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      BGN 119.99
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Men's Down-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Trousers
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365 Men's Running Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Men's Running Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365 Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Rise 365
      Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      BGN 129.99
      Related Stories

      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.