      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      BGN 219.99
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      BGN 89.99
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      BGN 199.99
      Kyrie 7
      Kyrie 7
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement
      Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      BGN 219.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Dri-FIT Showtime
      Men's Full-Zip Basketball Hoodie
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      BGN 119.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Zion
      Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Men's Tank Top
      Jordan Dri-FIT Zion
      Men's Tank Top
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      BGN 199.99
      Dallas Mavericks
      Dallas Mavericks Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Dallas Mavericks
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      BGN 129.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Jacket
      BGN 239.99
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan Jumpman
      Men's T-Shirt
      BGN 59.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement
      Men's Jordan NBA Jacket
      BGN 219.99
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      Dallas Mavericks Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Sweatshirt
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      BGN 199.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      BGN 179.99
      Jordan Jumpman
      Jordan Jumpman Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Jumpman
      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra
      BGN 79.99
      Chicago Bulls
      Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Chicago Bulls
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      BGN 64.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Graphic Fleece Crew-neck Sweatshirt
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      BGN 159.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      BGN 249.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      BGN 199.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      BGN 159.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      BGN 199.99
      Basketball clothing: put your game face on

      Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

      Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

      Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.