Nike Club Fleece clothes: clean meets casual
Go big on comfort with the Nike Club Fleece collection. Think joggers, hoodies and crew-neck sweatshirts in loopback French terry and mid-weight brushed fleece. Premium fabrics offer a clean finish, breathability and softness—so you're just as ready for the gym as you are for kicking back. Look for loose shorts that fall mid-thigh, as well as versatile cargo trousers with plenty of pockets.
Our Club Fleece hoodies layer easily, whether you want a pullover or full-zip style. Standard fits offer a more streamlined shape, while oversized designs give you plenty of room. Expect dropped sleeves for a stylish drape and loose cuts that are perfect for layering. Looking for that go-to sweatshirt? Our Club Fleece crews are wardrobe staples. Embroidered Swoosh logos on the chest give the soft fleece an elevated everyday look.
When it comes to bottoms, Nike Club Fleece has you covered. Choose from open hem joggers that rest over your shoes and neat fits with ribbed cuffs. These are roomy through the seat and thighs before tapering towards the ankles. The mid-weight brushed fleece fabric is smooth on both sides and exceptionally soft. Meanwhile, an elastic waistband and external drawcord ensure a comfortable, custom fit.
Shopping for the whole family? You'll find Nike Club Fleece in kids' sizes, too. Discover comfy hoodies and sweatshirts that feel fluffy on the inside—perfect for warming up during cold break times and winter football games. Think boxy sweatshirts that are baggy in the body with a slight crop, giving you room to move without feeling too big. Our lightweight fleece is brushed on the inside for extra softness, so it feels gentle on young skin.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Club Fleece clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.