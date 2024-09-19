The best Nike basketball shorts for kids
Buying guide
They'll bring their A-game in these comfortable basketball shorts styles.
Whether they're a future NBA player or a casual hoop shooter, the young basketballer in your life will need a pair of basketball shorts to help them make the most of their time on the court.
Thanks to sweat-wicking fabric, a loose fit for quick movements cross-court and an elastic waistband that won't slip, the best basketball shorts for kids let them keep their focus on the court—no need to fuss or adjust what they're wearing. Whether you have the next LeBron, Sabrina Ionescu or Giannis on your hands, you can rest easy knowing they've got the gear for the task at hand.
Once you've stocked up on the best kids' basketball shorts, you can complete the look with Nike's tees, jerseys and basketball shoes to ensure they'll have their full kit ready.
Ahead, shop the best kids' basketball shorts from Nike.
1. Nike Dri-FIT Elite 23 Shorts
For a quick casual game or a weekend tournament, Nike's Elite 23 kids' basketball shorts feature signature Dri-FIT technology. The sweat-wicking and lightweight material makes it easy for kids to keep comfortable and cool even when running up and down the court.
Mesh panelling offers additional breathability, while the relaxed, loose fit makes for easy movement as players go for a layup. Since these basketball shorts are available in a wide range of colours, you can match the look to the jersey colour of their favourite team.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Elite Shorts
Simple, sleek and made for the game. These kids' basketball shorts are a no-brainer if you want something simple and practical for the young basketballer in your home. Dri-FIT technology and a snug elastic waistband make for a functional combination that won't get in the way and will let them focus on their game. The black colour won't show sweat or any dirt that might get picked up if they're playing on outdoor courts—which is a bonus for whoever is in charge of laundry.
3. Nike DNA Shorts
Smart details like a handy zip utility pocket and a drawcord elastic waistband make these basketball shorts for kids an easy and functional choice on or off the court. A classic embroidered Swoosh logo adds a sporty touch to these simple shorts with contrast piping detail. For the kids who prefer a shorter length in basketball shorts, the 5-inch (12.5cm approx.) inseam sits comfortably above the knee.
4. Nike Dri-FIT DNA Shorts
Lightweight knit Dri-FIT fabric is a must for keeping your little baller cool when they're running up and down the court. These roomy kids' basketball shorts are designed to keep them feeling fresh no matter how many hours they spend perfecting their game. Striped hem tape adds a classic style touch, while side pockets and an additional zip pocket make it easy for them to keep a snack handy.
5. Nike Dri-FIT Shorts
During training, when they're testing their footwork or shooting free throws, you'll want the best basketball shorts for kids to maximise their comfort on the court. These lightweight, loose shorts tick all the boxes to make them a must-have for your youth. They feature an oversized Swoosh, while a selection of classic colours means that your athlete will have options when they head out with friends to shoot some hoops.
6. Nike Dri-FIT Elite Toddler Shorts
For your mini-me, who just might be the next Steph Curry, a pair of toddler basketball shorts will mean they're dressed to get a head start on their dribbling. These classic, breathable basketball shorts will keep them moving confidently, whatever their level of play.
Words by Aemilia Madden