Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Shoes
        2. /
      2. Air Max
        3. /
      3. Air Max Plus

      Nike Air Max Plus

      Air Max 1Air Max 90Air Max 95Air Max 97Air Max 270Air Max PlusVaporMax
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus PRM
      Nike Air Max Plus PRM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus PRM
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoe
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 449.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoe
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 279.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 399.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus III
      Nike Air Max Plus III Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus III
      Men's Shoes
      BGN 379.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 299.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Leather
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Leather Men's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Leather
      Men's Shoe
      BGN 379.99
      Related Categories

      Step into the future with the Nike Air Max Plus

      With a futuristic textured upper and unmistakable silhouette, the Nike Air Max Plus breathed new life into the late '90s footwear phenomenon. First designed for performance running, the visible Max Air units in the sole deliver soft cushioning for easy push-offs and landings. Nike Tuned Air technology provides high-tech comfort and stability with every step.

      Air Max Plus trainers with soft and flexible mesh provide support and durability. They're also super breathable to help feet stay cool—ideal for keeping your focus. Plastic toe tips add structure while full-length rubber soles offer grip and traction to help you twist and turn with confidence. Explore our range of TNs for men and women that keep feet stable and comfortable—so nothing will hold you back. Plus, look out for lightweight Nike TN trainers that provide all-day comfort for little feet.

      The wavy lines take inspiration from palm trees, ocean waves and sunsets to give Nike Air Plus trainers their distinctive and defiant look. Classic designs feature a whale's tail between the bouncy Nike TN units. Combine these with a foam midsole that provides soft responsiveness and you get the perfect blend of OG style and modern tech. Keep it classic in a pair of black or white TN trainers, or choose striking colourways to make a bold statement.