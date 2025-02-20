5 best ways to recover after a run 

"Recovery begins with fuel", says Leo Hipp, a performance physiologist at Human Powered Health. The sooner you can begin refuelling post-workout, the faster your muscles get the nutrients they need to repair and rebuild themselves. "Your body burns carbohydrates and fats for energy, so it's important to replenish those after exercise", he says.

Silva recommends refuelling 30 to 60 minutes after a run to optimise your recovery. He also recommends prioritising complex carbs over simple ones (think cereals and fruit juices) to replenish glycogen stores (carbohydrates that are stored in the body for energy). "Sweet potatoes, rice or oats are great complex carb options", Silva says.

Protein intake is also a crucial component of recovery. "While you don't burn protein for energy, your muscles use protein in order to support movement", Hipp says. Consuming adequate protein also supports muscle repair and growth. The International Society of Sports Nutrition (ISSN) recommends consuming a high-quality protein meal or snack within two hours of finishing your workout. "Aim to refuel with a 3:1 or 4:1 carb-to-protein ratio, such as a smoothie with a banana and protein powder", Silva says.

Don't forget to add some healthy fats to your post-run meal or snack. "Healthy fats support overall recovery and help to reduce inflammation", Felder says. Omega-3 fatty acids, in particular, have shown promise in combating post-workout inflammation and muscle damage. Salmon, flaxseed and certain nuts like walnuts are just a few examples of foods that are naturally rich in these inflammation-fighting fatty acids.