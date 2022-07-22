How to Correctly Use a Massage Gun

Massage guns are a great recovery tool. To reap the benefits (and prevent unintentional injury), it's important to learn how to properly use a massage gun before treating sore muscles.

According to Jou, you should target the belly of the muscle (the area with the most muscle tissue) and the length of the muscle while avoiding bony protrusions and attachment points. This can help to prevent discomfort and pain. As a rule of thumb, Graham Brady advised only using a massage gun on soft tissue or where you have a lot of muscle mass, not your bones or tendons.

More specifically, she recommended using the gun on areas that may be sore or tight. She said to avoid applying the massage gun to bone as this can exacerbate certain injuries and conditions such as fractures.

You may be tempted to turn your massage gun on full blast, especially after an intense few days of training, but the "no pain, no gain" concept doesn't apply to massage guns, Jou said. "I like to advise athletes to choose a speed and pressure that is tolerable and to use pain as a guide on how long to use the device", he explained. "The benefits of the massage gun don't depend on how intense the settings are but more so when and where the device is used".

Graham Brady agreed with Jou and said to use tolerance of the massage as the guidepost. Don't push the gun deeper into the irritated area, but instead apply pressure slowly up and down and side to side—using different angles can help break up the tissue in different ways, Graham Brady explained.

There isn't a set amount of time you should spend on a muscle group, but Graham Brady recommended slowly addressing an area and beginning to move on to other muscles once you feel relief and that the muscle has loosened. Using the massage gun for 10 minutes a day in conjunction with massage therapy or physiotherapy can improve how you feel and move, said Graham Brady.

If you aren't sure which head (or top) to use, Graham Brady said the bigger the muscle area you're targeting, the larger the head to use. The smaller the head, the more pinpointed the massage will be. To avoid pain, she recommended starting with a larger head to see what you can tolerate and then consider using a smaller one.