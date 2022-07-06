Football Stories: Jackie Groenen

Once there was a girl who was torn between two sports. At just 17, Jackie was building a career as a footballer and a judoka—someone who competes in judo, a form of martial arts from Japan.

Jackie made it onto her first professional football team when she was a teenager, and she kept competing in national judo tournaments when she could. After one tournament, though, Jackie had to tell her football coaches that she’d broken her hip during the competition and couldn’t play. She knew then that it was time to make her choice.

She weighed her options. Football was so exciting: The lights! The speed! The bond of a team! But she also felt drawn to the careful discipline of judo. In her judo matches, it was just Jackie and her opponent, no distractions.

“Deep down, I think I always knew it was going to be football.”