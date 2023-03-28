Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids' Black Trainers

      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      BGN 99.99
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      BGN 109.99
      Nike RT Live
      Nike RT Live Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike RT Live
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 149.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      BGN 119.99
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Stay Loyal 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 169.99
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      BGN 139.99
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Huarache Run
      Nike Huarache Run Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Huarache Run
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      BGN 129.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 89.99
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Tanjun
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 109.99
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      BGN 94.99
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Nike Sunray Protect 2 Younger Kids' Sandals
      Nike Sunray Protect 2
      Younger Kids' Sandals
      BGN 79.99
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 259.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      BGN 199.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 189.99
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Nike Air Max Dawn Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Dawn
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      BGN 289.99
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Nike Air Max Plus 3 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus 3
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 299.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      BGN 179.99

      Kids' black trainers: cushioning with every step

      From the playground and PE lessons to after-school training, kids' black trainers from Nike deliver all-day comfort. With soft foam to give them lots of cushioning, kids will get some serious bounce every time they hop or jump.

      Kids need trainers that play as hard as they do. That's why our children's black trainers feature durable rubber soles designed for fast movement—perfect for speedy games during playtime. School trainers with flexible grooves in the soles bend with kids' feet so they can move freely. Look out for plastic clips around the heel to offer extra stability as they zoom in all directions. Whether they're on the tarmac or the field, your budding track star can run with confidence.

      Go for an iconic design with a classic feel, or select futuristic kicks to keep them ahead of the game. Whether you choose Nike kids' black trainers for the school day, black football boots for the pitch or basketball shoes for the court, they'll enjoy the same lightweight breathability to keep them energised. Mesh fabrics in Nike black trainers maximise airflow, so kids stay cool during the busy school day.

      Get to the playground in record time with kids' black shoes designed for easy wear. For extra-small sports champions in the making, pull tabs and strategically placed webbing help them tug on their shoes quickly. Hook-and-loop straps make the fit even more secure. For extra fun, keep an eye out for kids' trainers with collapsible heels. All they need to do is stomp down and they're ready to go.

      With black-on-black designs and the iconic Swoosh in a muted style, our kids' all-black trainers offer ultimate versatility. Thanks to discreet logos, kids can tuck their favourite pair into a gym bag for PE—and pull them on for weekend adventures.