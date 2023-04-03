How to Style Joggers for Work

If you work from home, the outfit you wear while working may have little to no distinction from the outfit you wear while reading a book on the sofa. And while you may still have that university-era sweatshirt reserved for film nights or a good-luck blazer for big meetings, it's those in-between pieces that can work more naturally through every part of your day. Cue joggers.

Styling joggers for work is a challenge that's worth tackling. Whether you're plugging away for a few hours on your laptop in a coffee shop or meeting up with a co-worker for lunch, the right pair of joggers can be a respectable (and comfy) alternative to jeans.

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The key is to find a pair of joggers that have a tailored fit and offer luxe details—these are small tweaks that take them from just-rolled-out-of-bed to meeting-ready. Then, when styling, try to pair them with the tops, jackets and sneakers that you already have in heavy rotation for work and related events. After all, a button-up shirt or a pair of clean white sneakers can go a long way in pulling your outfit together.