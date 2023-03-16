Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Oversized
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Modern
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Oversized Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Mock-Neck Training Top
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's 3/4-Sleeve Crop Polo Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's 3/4-Sleeve Crop Polo Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      €69.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's 1/2-Zip Top
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Nike Sportswear Air Women's 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
      Nike Sportswear Air
      Women's 1/4-Zip Fleece Top
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Mod Crop Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
      €74.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Hoodie
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Hoodie
      €99.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      €109.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike Forward Crew
      Nike Forward Crew Women's Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Forward Crew
      Women's Crew
      €119.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 1/2-Zip Crop Sweatshirt
      €74.99
      LeBron
      LeBron Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      LeBron
      Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Women's Oversized Fleece Crew (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials
      Women's Oversized Fleece Crew (Plus Size)

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.