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Women's Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(28)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
€ 64,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
€ 94,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 109,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 59,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
€ 89,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
€ 69,99
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
€ 114,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
€ 64,99
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
€ 119,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
€ 94,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
€ 139,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
€ 99,99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
€ 69,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
€ 74,99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
€ 99,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
€ 69,99
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
€ 84,99
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 124,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
€ 89,99
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
€ 69,99
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€ 99,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
€ 109,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
€ 99,99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
€ 109,99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
€ 64,99
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan Phoenix Fleece
Women's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
€ 74,99

Women's oversized hoodies: maximum comfort

Get cosy in our collection of women's oversized hoodies and sweatshirts, crafted from ultra-soft fabrics. Whether you're lounging at home or working out, our relaxed silhouettes and lightweight textures will keep you comfortable.

Layering up is key to cosy loungewear—that's what our ladies' oversized hoodies are made for. Crew-neck sweatshirts with dropped shoulders and roomy sleeves are ideal for styling over other tops, while elongated ribbing at the cuffs adds a touch of structure. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to style—opt for bold graphics or the iconic Nike Swoosh across the chest.

No hoodie would be complete without butter-soft textures. For a little extra cosiness on the inside, opt for oversized sweatshirts with brushed fleece material or zipped hoodies in French terry fabrics. In need of added warmth? Choose hoodies with drawstring hoods and kangaroo pockets to keep your head and hands cosy.