Walking trainers for women: comfort with every step
Whether you're hitting the trail or pacing the tarmac, do it in a pair of Nike walking shoes for women. Move fearlessly over any surface in supportive trainers that combine flexibility with stability. For a firm grip on slippery surfaces, choose a pair of trail shoes with Vibram lugged outsoles for exceptional traction. Or, feel like you can go for miles, thanks to increased stack heights that absorb impact and cushion your feet.
Made with performance technology
Back in 1978, Nike launched the first running shoes with air pockets on the outsole. And we didn't stop there. You can expect the same powerful technology and innovative features in our walking shoes for women. Whatever surface you tackle and whatever pace you do it at, our shoes are engineered for movement. Think ZoomX midsoles—a foam technology originally used in aerospace innovation. This advanced cushioning delivers maximum energy return to bounce you forward with every step. Want women's walking trainers that'll take you through the seasons? Look for engineered mesh materials that won't stiffen, even when wet.
Stability levels for every terrain
Our trainers have different levels of stability to suit your goals. Some terrains demand more flexible shoes, while others need extra traction. You'll find walking shoes for women with tough rubber soles that can handle all kinds of surfaces. For the highest grip level, look for generative traction patterns combined with rubber lugs. These offer stability while going up and down hills and a smoother transition on roads.
Marshmallow-like comfort
Experience a cloud-like feeling with our performance technology designed to cushion every step you take. If you mostly train on tarmac, explore our choice of road shoes. These have ultra-lightweight, responsive midsoles to absorb impact each time your foot hits the road. On your feet for hours? Discover our designs with exaggerated rocker outsoles for all-day cushioning and comfort.
Walk your way in a choice of colourways
Our walking trainers for women come in a rainbow of colours to suit your style. Design details help keep you visible in low-light conditions. We've also replaced traditional overlays with engineered mesh patterns that offer enhanced functionality without altering the iconic Nike design. And, because this mesh is stronger and more flexible than normal fibres, our walking shoes are stable and breathable on various trail conditions.
Small details count
We know that little details add up. You can count on clever design details, such as embroidered eyestays around the laces to keep your feet secure, as well as pull tabs at the tongue and heel combined with bendable heels, so you can easily put your shoes on with one hand.
Gear up with less impact
When it comes to the planet, we're not playing around. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's walking shoes and trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.