What is the difference between running & walking shoes?

Running Shoes vs Walking Shoes: What's the Difference?
Buying Guide
Walking vs running shoes: Are they the same? Learn the key differences in cushioning, flexibility and design to choose the right shoe for walking or running.
Quick Takeaways:
- Running shoes are designed for higher impact and forward propulsion.
- Walking shoes prioritise stability, durability and smooth heel-to-toe transitions.
- Running shoes can work for walking, but walking shoes are often not ideal for running.
- The right choice depends on impact level, pace and how long you're on your feet.
Walking and running have similar movements, making it easy to assume they're the same. But there are key differences that can affect comfort, performance and even injury risk. Most walking shoes are not ideal for running, although you may get away with using a running shoe for walking.
The difference between running shoes and walking shoes comes down to impact, cushioning, flexibility and propulsion. Running shoes are built to handle higher-impact forces and forward momentum, while walking shoes are designed for controlled, heel-to-toe movement and long periods on your feet.
Can You Use the Same Shoes for Walking and Running?
If you walk every day for fitness, commuting or errands, running shoes can work well because they typically provide more cushioning and shock absorption. However, if most of your activity involves standing or slow-paced walking for long hours, a walking shoe's firmer platform may feel more stable.
Walking vs. running shoes
Shoes are divided into walking and running categories because the movement involved in each is different.
At a basic level, you use a different foot strike when you run or walk. Runners have two feet off the ground at one point in the movement, while walkers always have one foot on the ground. (The same is true for race walkers.)
There is also a different weight distribution when you're walking and running. Runners push two to three times their body weight with each stride, while walkers deal with much less gravitational pull.
As a result, Nike running experts suggest that running shoes are great for walking, but not all walking shoes offer all the features a runner might be looking for.
What Is the Difference Between Walking and Running Shoes?
The difference between these two is in the design, which supports the specific needs of each athlete. Here is what you can expect for each major element of your shoe, depending on your sport:
Cushioning
Cushioning is the thickness of the shoe's midsole. It's designed to help absorb impact and reduce the strain on your body.
Running shoes
Running generates two to three times body weight per stride, which is why running shoes need thicker, more responsive midsoles. Running shoes typically feature thicker midsoles and more advanced foam compounds to manage repeated high-impact loading.
Walking Shoes
Walkers keep one foot on the ground at all times and typically don't need the same level of cushioning as runners. That can save on weight, allowing you to walk faster or with less drag with a walking shoe. Walking shoes often use firmer midsoles that support controlled forward motion rather than rebound.
Heel flare and height
A flared heel is usually apparent when you look at a shoe from the side: It juts out slightly at the bottom and back of a shoe. Heel height is how tall the shoe is at the back. More height typically correlates to greater cushioning and responsiveness.
Running shoes
Running generates two to three times body weight per stride, which is why running shoes need thicker, more responsive midsoles. Running shoes typically feature thicker midsoles and more advanced foam compounds to manage repeated high-impact loading.
Walking Shoes
Walkers keep one foot on the ground at all times and typically don't need the same level of cushioning as runners. That can save on weight, allowing you to walk faster or with less drag with a walking shoe. Walking shoes often use firmer midsoles that support controlled forward motion rather than rebound.
Flexibility
Running shoes
Running generates two to three times body weight per stride, which is why running shoes need thicker, more responsive midsoles. Running shoes typically feature thicker midsoles and more advanced foam compounds to manage repeated high-impact loading.
Walking Shoes
Walkers keep one foot on the ground at all times and typically don't need the same level of cushioning as runners. That can save on weight, allowing you to walk faster or with less drag with a walking shoe. Walking shoes often use firmer midsoles that support controlled forward motion rather than rebound.
Responsiveness
Responsiveness is that springy or bouncy feel you get when you walk or run in shoes. Good responsiveness may help you run or walk faster.
Running Shoes
Running generates two to three times body weight per stride, which is why running shoes need thicker, more responsive midsoles. Running shoes typically feature thicker midsoles and more advanced foam compounds to manage repeated high-impact loading.
Walking Shoes
Walkers keep one foot on the ground at all times and typically don't need the same level of cushioning as runners. That can save on weight, allowing you to walk faster or with less drag with a walking shoe. Walking shoes often use firmer midsoles that support controlled forward motion rather than rebound.
Running Shoes vs Walking Shoes for Travel
For travel, comfort and versatility matter most. Running shoes are often the better choice for travel days that involve long airport walks, sightseeing and variable terrain because they provide more cushioning. Walking shoes may feel more stable for slow-paced city strolling, but they typically lack the versatility of a well-cushioned running shoe.
Which Shoe Should You Choose?
Choosing between running shoes and walking shoes depends on how much impact your activity generates, how fast you move and how long you're on your feet. The decision isn't always clear. These options are best in situations where you're unsure:
- Mostly walking → walking shoes
- Mixed walking and running → running shoes
- Long-distance or faster pace walking → running shoes
- Standing for long periods of time → walking shoes
Nike Running Shoes to Shop
Pegasus
A responsive daily trainer, the Pegasus is a workhorse that delivers durable cushioning and a comfortable fit.
Structure
The Structure is a stability shoe ideal for daily training. It can help correct overpronation with the help of foam sidewalls, while delivering a responsive feel.
Alphafly
The Alphafly is designed for speed over long distances, making it an ideal race-day choice for half-marathoners and marathoners. A ZoomX midsole and outsole deliver smooth transitions and responsiveness.
Vomero
The Vomero can be a good hybrid shoe if you walk and run, thanks to its plush cushioning.
Nike Walking Shoes to Shop
Motiva
The Motiva features a rocker geometry and full-length cushioning for a smooth ride across a range of activities and paces. The shoe has a roomy forefoot, arch and toe box for comfort, along with a Comfortgroove outsole for maximum shock absorption.
Do Running Shoes Wear Out Faster If You Walk in Them?
Walking in running shoes does contribute to midsole wear over time, but walking generally creates less impact force than running. As a result, running shoes typically last longer when used primarily for walking. However, daily wear can compress cushioning gradually, so replacement is still important for comfort and support.
Frequently Asked Questions
Should You Buy Different Shoes for Walking and Running?
If you regularly run several times per week, it's best to use dedicated running shoes for training and separate shoes for walking or casual wear. This preserves cushioning performance and extends shoe lifespan. If you only occasionally jog or mix light running with walking, a versatile running shoe may be sufficient.
Are walking shoes and running shoes the same?
Walking shoes and running shoes are not the same. Each is designed with particular movements in mind to support you throughout your stride.
"Walking is a controlled, heel-to-toe motion where one foot is always on the ground. Running involves higher impact to the ball of the foot, faster loading, and a brief moment where both feet are off the ground," says Melissa Lockwood, D.P.M., a podiatrist at Heartland Foot and Ankle Associates in Bloomington, Ill.
As a result, running shoes need more shock absorption and responsiveness, while walking shoes are typically firmer and more flexible through the forefoot.
Why do runners need thicker midsoles?
When an athlete runs, their body absorbs two to three times their body weight with each stride, Lockwood explains. "That repeated impact adds up quickly over miles," she says. A thicker midsole helps disperse those forces, reducing stress on the feet, ankles, knees, hips and lower back. "It's less about 'softness' and more about controlled cushioning that protects your joints over time," Lockwood says.
Can you use running shoes for walking?
Most people can safely walk in running shoes. "Running shoes usually provide more cushioning and support than walking shoes, which makes them perfectly fine—and often very comfortable—for walking, daily wear or travel," Lockwood says.
Why aren't walking shoes good for running?
Walking shoes typically lack enough cushioning and stability to handle the higher-impact forces of running. "Over time, this can increase the risk of overuse injuries like plantar fasciitis, stress fractures, shin splints or joint pain," Lockwood says. "Walking shoes aren't built to absorb running-level impact, especially miles of activity." Even short runs in walking shoes can feel unstable because they are not designed for the higher loading rates and forefoot propulsion involved in running.