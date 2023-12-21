Men's golf tops: upgrade your game
The goal for our golfing apparel is simple: to revolutionise the sport of golf for today's players. From our groundbreaking collarless golf shirts to renowned collabs with Tiger Woods, you'll find standout designs throughout our range. We use our high-spec fabrics, technical construction and a sharp eye for athletic clothing to bring you performance gear that helps you play at your best. Expect outstandingly comfortable pieces that work with your body to keep you cool and collected from tee off to the final putt. That leaves you free to focus on just one thing: your game.
Keep your cool with breathable fabrics
Success on the tee requires laser focus and relentless attention to detail. So, you need clothing that works as hard as you do. Sweat is inevitable when you're pushing your limits, but you don't have to let it distract you. Nike men's golf shirts use our unique Dri-FIT technology to work right along with you. Moisture-wicking properties draw sweat away from your skin. The breathable fibres ensure dampness is quickly dispersed and evaporated, so you can maintain your concentration.
Stay dry with water-repellent materials
We have the golfing gear you need to play at your best—no matter what the weather's like. For this, say hello to Nike Repel. This specialist technology is made for rainy conditions. It actively repels water, so you stay dry and comfortable. Plus, windproof properties help shut out the chilly breezes that often come with wet conditions. It's also stretchy, so your top moves with you from address to follow-through. You'll find our water-repellent fabric in a selection of tops and cover-ups. Team with your favourite base layer to stay warm, and you're ready to tackle the trickiest course.
Winning the must-win match of our times
We'll say it how it is: our planet needs us to do better. Even the sport of golf depends on natural spaces and beautiful grounds. Without these, the future for the human race looks bleak. Nike's Move to Zero is how we take our company to a simple, focused goal: net-zero emissions and net-zero waste. In our range of golf apparel, you'll find recycled polyester made from bottles that have been diverted from landfills. Recycled nylons come from sources as diverse as carpets and fishing nets. We might not be there, but we're getting there. And when you choose men's golf shirts with recycled fibres, you're playing your part.
On-point designs for snappy dressers
You want to improve your game, and you want to look your best while doing it. At Nike, we've been creating world-class sporting apparel with exceptional looks since 1979. Now we're committed to doing the same for golfers. From men's golf shirts with cutting-edge designs to timeless outer layers, our men's golfing tops come with impeccable style credentials. Choose elevated prints for a standout look, or keep your ensemble traditional with crisp whites, soft pastels and timeless black and navy hues.