Nike Air Presto By You Custom Women's Shoes

Comfy but noticeable glue
georgettah167729084
Prestos are so comfortable and my custom design turned out great. My only complaint about this shoe is being able to see the glue around the toe box (plastic piece that connects to upper).
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
Nike Air Presto By You
This Air Presto elevates a popular runner with modern customisation options. Add some colour to the inner sleeve and iconic cage, then amp up your design with speckles (and even more colour) on the midsole cushioning. Lastly, finish it off with a short personal message on the heel. It's time to spruce up your style.
Choose the colour of the inner sleeve and the iconic cage overlay. You can make the toe, laces and Swoosh logo pop with a contrasting colour, or keep it classic and tonal.
Make the heel of your midsole pop with colour or speckles—or both. If you really want to make a statement, add a bold colour to the sole as well.
Add a short message on the heel using numbers, letters or symbols.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Comfy but noticeable glue
georgettah167729084
Prestos are so comfortable and my custom design turned out great. My only complaint about this shoe is being able to see the glue around the toe box (plastic piece that connects to upper).
Perfect Gift!
SSWebber3
Customized these for my wife for her Mother’s Day gift. She has been so happy with them. Not only did I get to pick her favorite colors during the design process, but she has said that they are the most comfortable shoes in her closet. She wears them whenever she will be standing or walking for long periods of time and have been great for her back! Fit is perfect and they look great!
Nike air presto
eemacc
It very nice lite weight comfortable running, and do my exercise Their awesome!!!!
Nike Air Presto By You
This is a customized product. Customized product orders cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes, and are not eligible for return unless the item is defective.
Explore the Nike Air Presto Women's Shoes
Stretchy mesh upper creates a cosy, sock-like fit while adding breathability.
Iconic mid-foot TPU cage adds contrast to the stretchy synthetic upper while helping support your foot.
Nike Air cushioning adds comfort that lasts.