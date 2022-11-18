How to Focus on Your Mental Health After Having a Baby

After powering through 40-ish weeks of growing a human—not to mention however many minutes or hours (or days!) you spent delivering—it's not unusual to feel exhausted, overwhelmed and on a bit of an emotional roller coaster. And it can get very, very real: some newly postnatal people must face the unthinkable shock and grief of loss, while others experience postnatal anxiety, depression or other clinical disorders. If that's you, please get in touch with your provider for help as soon as you can.

But even if things are going relatively smoothly, it's very normal for it all to feel really freaking hard. In fact, up to 80 percent of birthing parents experience what's known as the "baby blues" in the first week or two after giving birth.

"We so underestimate the challenges of the postnatal period", says Amanda Williams, MD, a board-certified obstetrician-gynaecologist in Oakland, California, and member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. "People spend so much time worrying about their birth, they ignore how hard the next phase can be".

Between physical recovery, hormonal changes and the new realities of caring for an infant, you can't predict exactly how those first few weeks will go. But you can and should find ways to take care of yourself. Ahead, five expert-backed suggestions for navigating those overwhelming early weeks and protecting your mental health along the way.