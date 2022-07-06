Football Stories: Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Marie-Antoinette grew up in a suburb of Paris right near the iconic Yves-du-Manoir stadium. The best footballers in the world had played there—running, leaping, tackling, and scoring on the bright green grass. Marie-Antoinette vowed to play there one day. And there was one position she had in mind for herself: striker.

When she was seven years old, she joined a football academy in her neighbourhood and quickly became a top student. She started as a defender. Her job was to protect her team’s goal. Marie-Antoinette was as fast and swift as a jaguar and could easily predict her opponents’ next moves. But she longed to be scoring goals as a striker.

“I don’t set myself a lot of limits in life, nor objectives. I always go as far as possible.”