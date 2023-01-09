The Best Men's Training Shorts by Nike to Shop Now

Finding a pair of gym shorts with the right fabric, features and fit can help level up your next workout. The best men's training shorts will not only look good at the gym—they'll also reduce chafing, wick away sweat and help circulate airflow to keep you cool and dry.

Check out this round-up of the best men's training shorts by Nike for a range of activities and workouts. From longer, lined gym shorts to minimalist short shorts, this buying guide has a pair of men's workout shorts for you.

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