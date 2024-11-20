Gym & workout leggings on sale: maximum flex
Want to enhance your workout with your favourite pair of Nike leggings? Now, you can get your favourites for less in our gym leggings sale. Discover snug insulating styles—ideal for layering up for chilly winter runs and early-morning training sessions. Or for warmer weather sessions, look for designs with built-in mesh panels that provide extra breathability where you'll benefit from it most. And because athletes come in every shape and body type, we have an inclusive range of sizes available in our sale.
Push past your limits
Whether you're hitting the treadmill or heading to a weights class, our workout leggings on sale are designed to enhance your performance. Compression-fit leggings provide extra support for your muscles. They help boost circulation and reduce fatigue, so you can recover faster. Meanwhile, flat seams help prevent rubbing and chafing during repetitive movement, so you stay focused on your performance. Looking for all-day comfort? Our super-soft fabrics take you from the studio to the street with ease.
Find your perfect fit for total comfort
We believe every athlete deserves to feel their best. That's why you'll find lots of options in our gym leggings sale. If you like extended coverage, look for full-length pairs with high-rise waistbands that provide extra sculpting around your core. These waistbands are crafted to stay flat against your body, without pinching, rolling or slipping—so you can keep your mind on your next round of reps. Meanwhile, cropped leggings and shorts offer a lighter feel with enhanced breathability. To find your perfect fit, choose options with internal drawcords that let you adjust as you go.
Stay comfortable with pro technology
From demanding studio classes to endurance bike rides, you're bound to work up a sweat when you're pushing hard. In our workout leggings sale, look for apparel made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks moisture away from your skin so it can dry fast—helping you stay focused and comfortable. Meanwhile, our squat-proof material gives you the coverage you need to workout with confidence. Reinforced seams across our collection ensure your leggings keep their shape, no matter how hard you train.
Support the next generation of athletes
Whether you're raising a dedicated gym-goer, an aspiring dancer or a hard-working runner, support them to go the distance with our junior-size gym leggings on sale. We make our kids' designs using the same pro-quality fabrics and technology as our adult collections. Moisture-wicking fibres help them stay fresh for longer as they hone their skills, while added stretch sets kids free to move in any direction.
Practical details make the difference
Want to keep your essentials close? Look out for gym leggings in our sale that feature deep side pockets—ideal for your phone. Plus, check the back of the waistband for a zip-up pocket that keeps keys and cards secure on the go. For prenatal training sessions, our pairs with stretchy over-the-bump panels expand to ensure support throughout the pregnancy journey.
For the future of sport
Ready to go the extra mile? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across our gym leggings sale. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets that would otherwise have gone to landfill.