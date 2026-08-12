Older Kids Back to School

Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$70
Nike Rift
Nike Rift Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift
Younger/Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
$150
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
$150
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
$35
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$80
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Older Kids' Shoes
$170
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$35
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
$50
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
$80
Kobe III
Kobe III Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
$90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
$110
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat' Older Kids' Shoes
Sold Out
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat'
Older Kids' Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Shoes
$160
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
$180
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Nike Performance Cushioned No-Show
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
$30
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
$30