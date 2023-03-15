Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Older Kids Back to School

      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $115
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $140
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      $110
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $70
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $55
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Younger/Older Kids' Slides
      $30
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      $100
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      $90
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
      Bestseller
      Nike
      Kids' Backpack (20L)
      $40
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $70
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Top
      $35
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $170
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $80
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Nike Air Max Motif SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Classic
      Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
      Nike Classic
      Kids' Backpack (16L)
      $35
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $60
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      $35