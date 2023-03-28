Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids' Black Trainers

      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $60
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
      $120
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $100
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $60
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $150
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $70
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $180
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      $85
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $75
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $140
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $70
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Baby/Toddler Easy On/Off Shoes
      $65
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Road Running Shoes
      $80
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $100
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      $70
      Nike Kawa
      Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
      Nike Kawa
      Baby & Toddler Slides
      $30
      Nike Run Flow JP
      Nike Run Flow JP Older Kids' Easy On/Off Running Shoes
      Nike Run Flow JP
      Older Kids' Easy On/Off Running Shoes
      $120
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $90
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $130
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $170
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $140
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      $65
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      $170
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $140

      Kids' black trainers: cushioning with every step

      From the playground and PE lessons to after-school training, kids' black trainers from Nike deliver all-day comfort. With soft foam to give them lots of cushioning, kids will get some serious bounce every time they hop or jump.

      Kids need trainers that play as hard as they do. That's why our children's black trainers feature durable rubber soles designed for fast movement—perfect for speedy games during playtime. School trainers with flexible grooves in the soles bend with kids' feet so they can move freely. Look out for plastic clips around the heel to offer extra stability as they zoom in all directions. Whether they're on the tarmac or the field, your budding track star can run with confidence.

      Go for an iconic design with a classic feel, or select futuristic kicks to keep them ahead of the game. Whether you choose Nike kids' black trainers for the school day, black football boots for the pitch or basketball shoes for the court, they'll enjoy the same lightweight breathability to keep them energised. Mesh fabrics in Nike black trainers maximise airflow, so kids stay cool during the busy school day.

      Get to the playground in record time with kids' black shoes designed for easy wear. For extra-small sports champions in the making, pull tabs and strategically placed webbing help them tug on their shoes quickly. Hook-and-loop straps make the fit even more secure. For extra fun, keep an eye out for kids' trainers with collapsible heels. All they need to do is stomp down and they're ready to go.

      With black-on-black designs and the iconic Swoosh in a muted style, our kids' all-black trainers offer ultimate versatility. Thanks to discreet logos, kids can tuck their favourite pair into a gym bag for PE—and pull them on for weekend adventures.