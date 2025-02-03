Green hoodies & sweatshirts: for ultimate layering
Grab a green hoodie and make a statement in shades from teal to olive. They're ideal when you need an insulating jumper to beat the chill. Or maybe you need a hoodie to match your green joggers? Express your style in green sweatshirts and zip-up tops that are made to keep you warm on the go. Hoods with drawstrings help keep wind and rain out, while front kangaroo pockets provide the ultimate place to warm your hands.
Choose a 1/4-zip or 1/2-zip green Nike hoodie when you want to take complete control of the airflow around your upper body. A green hoodie with a full zip lets you choose the perfect level of ventilation when you're training in the gym or the park. Plus, training and football hoodies made from fabric with Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from the skin and dry quickly so you can keep your mind on your goals.
Go for a crewneck green sweatshirt for a casual workout style—our brushed fleece fabric is smooth and soft for incredible comfort. Keep it classic with a Swoosh design or choose heritage graphics for retro vibes.