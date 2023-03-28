Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Jackets

      Girls Lifestyle Jackets

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $120
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $115
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $115
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $80
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Older Kids' Insulated Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Insulated Jacket
      $160
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $120
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Faux Fur Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Faux Fur Jacket
      $150
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      $120
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Parka
      $140
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $70
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope"
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope" Older Kids' Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT "Rope De Dope"
      Older Kids' Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      $100
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Oversized Woven Jacket
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Oversized Woven Jacket
      $85
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Jacket
      $75
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' French Terry Tracksuit
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' French Terry Tracksuit
      $85
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      $120