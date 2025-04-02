Girls Nike Cyber Monday 2024

Kids 
Girls
Shop By Price 
Colour 
Kids Age 
Size Range 
Sports 
Brand 
Fit 
Fleece 
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max 270
Older Kids' Shoe
$170
Nike Spark Lightweight
Nike Spark Lightweight Running Crew Socks
Nike Spark Lightweight
Running Crew Socks
$25
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
$100
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
$30
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
$35
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
$30
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
$85

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
$50

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
$55
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Split Shorts
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Split Shorts
$35

Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
$60

Nike
Nike Girls' High-Neck Tank Top
Nike
Girls' High-Neck Tank Top
$45

Nike Pro Swoosh
Nike Pro Swoosh Girls' Asymmetrical Sports Bra
Nike Pro Swoosh
Girls' Asymmetrical Sports Bra
$45

Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Reversible Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Reversible Shirt
$40

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
$50

Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Hooded Top
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Hooded Top
$70
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
$35
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
$40
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40

Nike Trophy
Nike Trophy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Nike Trophy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$30
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
$40
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Leotard
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Leotard
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Fleece Cargo Trousers
$70