Australia kits 2023/24: bringing the nation together
Showcase your passion for the Matildas and the Socceroos in the newest Australia football kit. Whether you're watching from the edge of the sofa or you're lucky enough to be cheering from the stands, our footie kits bring an extra dimension to the occasion. You'll find Australia football strips for the women's and men's teams finished with authentic badging. The latest prints and colourways ensure you look the part as you will your idols on to victory.
Australia football kits: play at your peak
At Nike, we've always believed the best part of football is playing it yourself. We make our Australia national team kits from pro-quality fabrics to help you perform at your peak. Our unique Nike Dri-FIT fibres wick away sweat from your skin so it can dry fast, helping you stay cool and focused no matter how tough the on-pitch action gets. You'll also find neat, comfy fits that set you free to tackle, dribble, pass and strike, plus stretch inserts at the side hems for extra freedom of movement when you need it.
Matildas kit: share the passion
The new Matildas kit celebrates the diversity of the Australian nation. The pieces were designed to showcase a dynamic, inclusive culture, while the team's distinctive badge adds the essential finishing touch. Wear your strip with pride as you cheer on the women's team in their next international fixture. Or, channel your heroines as you head out onto the pitch to tackle your own must-win match.
Nike Australia soccer kits: inspire the next generation
Kids everywhere love to embody their heroes as they play, so you'll find Australia football kits in junior sizes. Whether you're raising a committed Saturday league player, a dedicated school sports star or a rising Academy hopeful, our authentically detailed strips help them unleash their passion on the pitch. And because young athletes deserve the same high-quality performance from their gear as the icons they follow, we make our youngsters' apparel from moisture-wicking fabrics so they can stay focused through the toughest match.
Home, away and training kits: join the journey
Follow the Australian national teams wherever the game takes them in the latest away kits. With authentic details and pitch-accurate colourways, they're perfect for showcasing your support. Getting psyched up to brave your own must-win away match? Stand out on the pitch in the distinctive Socceroo kit. You can opt for an Australia training kit for added inspiration through challenging training sessions and pre-match warm-ups.
Nike Move to Zero: safeguarding our future
Protecting the health of our environment needs us all to step up and play our part. The Nike Move to Zero programme is our commitment to take our company to our goal of net zero carbon emissions and net zero waste. That's why, wherever possible, we make our football gear with fabric spun from reused sources. By doing this, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill. We haven't hit the target yet, but we're determined to get there. To join us, look for apparel with the 'Sustainable Materials' tag.