      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Long-Sleeve Top
      $40
      Nike Trophy23
      Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trophy23
      Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Older Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Athletics
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Training Shorts
      $60
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
      $35
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $75
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      $45
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Cushioned Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      $35
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $100
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older kids' (boys') tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older kids' (boys') tights
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23 Older Kids' Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Older Kids' Shorts
      $30
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Shorts (Extended Size)
      $35
      Nike Gym Club
      Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Gym Club
      Kids' Bag (25L)
      $45
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Older Kids' (Boys') Sleeveless Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Older Kids' (Boys') Sleeveless Training Top
      $40
      Nike
      Nike Kids' Drawstring Bag (12L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Kids' Drawstring Bag (12L)
      $30
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      $60
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Graphic Training Top
      $40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      $140
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Training Top
      $35
      Nike Multi Tech EasyOn
      Nike Multi Tech EasyOn Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi Tech EasyOn
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      $45
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      $65
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      $85