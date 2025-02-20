  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday gym shoes & trainers: unleash your potential

Prepare to smash your biggest training goals with our Nike Black Friday gym shoe sale. Discover our range of premium trainers, crafted to help you make the most of any workout. Think flexible uppers and sturdy soles—designed to support your every move.


In our Nike Black Friday gym trainers sale, you'll find versatile options designed to suit any challenge you throw at them. Heading to a HIIT class? We've got styles with plenty of cushioning to support you during high-impact workouts. Pounding the treadmill? Lightweight styles with breathable uppers will help you race through your cardio session. Lifting weights? Power through your workout with our flat gym shoes. Made with stable soles and a wide base, they'll keep you steady and balanced—so you can focus on beating your personal best.


If you're looking for a pair to throw in your gym bag, opt for our Nike Black Friday gym trainers made with Flyknit material. Inspired by feedback from runners, this fabric is lightweight, breathable and supportive. With uppers made from durable yarn, these trainers are designed to fit like a sock. Plus, they combine targeted areas of support with plenty of stretch. Or choose pairs with our innovative Nike React foam technology. This unique foam is incredibly responsive, delivering excellent energy return so you can keep going. Plus, the comfortable, cushioned base is as soft and springy as it is stable.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. To join our journey, choose styles with the Sustainable Materials tag in the Nike Black Friday gym shoes sale.