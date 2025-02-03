  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Football Kits 2024

Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$125
Nike Black Friday football kits: unleash your potential

Get ready to put in your best-ever shift for your team with our Nike Black Friday football kits sale. We make our football apparel in fuss-free cuts that set you free to move, turn and tackle with confidence. Layer up for all-weather play in practical training tops and insulating base layers. Or you can keep your cool in shorts and short-sleeved jerseys. And because football players come in every size and body type, you'll find an inclusive selection of fits and styles.


Look out for Nike Black Friday football kits made with pro-quality Nike Dri-FIT fabric. Engineered fibres wick sweat away from your skin, then draw it to the surface of the apparel so it can evaporate fast. Meanwhile, breathable weaves promote allow air to flow so you can shed excess heat. That means you'll stay cool and focused for longer. Combine this with added-stretch fabrics for effortless movement, and you're ready to tackle your next must-win match.


Feel closer to the match-day action with Nike Black Friday football kits featuring branding from some of the world's most iconic clubs. You'll find kits inspired by the latest graphics and colourways, finished with the unmistakable badging of your team. Choose from a selection of home, away and third designs to follow them wherever the journey takes them. To inspire the next generation, look out for kits in junior sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Ready to join us? Look for Nike Black Friday football kits with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.