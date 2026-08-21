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England x Palace Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeved Football Top - Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson

Recycled Materials

England x Palace

Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeve Football Top

$100

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding at the hem.


  • Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IH1670-052

England x Palace

$100

Palace pays tribute to England with a design inspired by St George's Cross on a soft sweat-wicking top. Co-branding at the hem.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pewter Grey/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IH1670-052

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    England x Palace Men's Academy Pro Short-Sleeved Football Top

    England x Palace

    $100