Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)

The best
Lewbens
Great quality my son really liked it.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
Nike Brasilia
To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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4.7 stars
The best
Lewbens
Great quality my son really liked it.
Compact and convenient for the gym and outings
Hazza78
Compact and convenient for the gym and outings. Great when on the run and you don't need a huge back to carry everything. Fits a bottle, snacks, jumper or gym towel and gloves.
Brasilia Backpack
Fairelane
I like the size of this bag. It's neither too big nor small. Perfect to carry my items on small outings.
Nike Brasilia