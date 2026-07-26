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Highly Rated
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Brasilia

Kids' Backpack (18L)

$45
ONE SIZE

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DV9436-010

Nike Brasilia

$45

To the gym, to school or to hang out with friends, this bag has space for it all. A large zip compartment is there to hold your books or training gear—with slots for school items—while a smaller front pocket holds quick-grab things. Bonus: A clip attached to 1 of the mesh pockets holds your keys.

Benefits

  • Mesh side pockets provide space for your water bottle.
  • Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
  • Haul loop makes it easy to grab and go.

Product Details

  • 25cm H x 30cm W x 15cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: DV9436-010

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (33)

4.7 stars

  • The best

    Lewbens

    Great quality my son really liked it.

  • Compact and convenient for the gym and outings

    Hazza78

    Compact and convenient for the gym and outings. Great when on the run and you don't need a huge back to carry everything. Fits a bottle, snacks, jumper or gym towel and gloves.

  • Brasilia Backpack

    Fairelane

    I like the size of this bag. It's neither too big nor small. Perfect to carry my items on small outings.

Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)

Nike Brasilia

$45

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