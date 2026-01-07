Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Gift for Celtic fan
Baxter
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Nephew is a fan and adored my x-mas present this season
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
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5 stars
Gift for Celtic fan
Baxter
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Nephew is a fan and adored my x-mas present this season
10/10
Bella
Good quality perfect sizing
Great Quality Jersey
Mama Wolf
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased for St Patrick’s day to commemorate my dad. Quality and fit was amazing on my son.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition