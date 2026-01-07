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Highly Rated
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - Clover

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

$140
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - Clover
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey - Clover
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: DN1997-312

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

$140

Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Breathable mesh helps keep you cool on or off the court.

Product Details

  • Heat-applied graphics
  • Jock tag at hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: DN1997-312

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (28)

5 stars

  • Gift for Celtic fan

    Baxter

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Nephew is a fan and adored my x-mas present this season

  • 10/10

    Bella

    Good quality perfect sizing

  • Great Quality Jersey

    Mama Wolf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased for St Patrick’s day to commemorate my dad. Quality and fit was amazing on my son.

Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

$140

Complete the look