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Boston Celtics Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$45
Sold Out:
This colour is currently unavailable
You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: FJ0228-312
Boston Celtics Essential
$45
You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.
Product details
- 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
- Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Clover
- Style: FJ0228-312
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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Boston Celtics Essential
$45