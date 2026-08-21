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Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - Clover

Boston Celtics Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

$45

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: FJ0228-312

Boston Celtics Essential

$45

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Boston Celtics T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover
  • Style: FJ0228-312

Size & Fit

    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Essential

    $45