Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

      Men's Shoes

      $210

      White/Wolf Grey/Black
      White/Gym Red/Black

      The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.

      • Colour Shown: White/Gym Red/Black
      • Style: CD7069-116

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over $200.

      You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (6)

      5 Stars

      • Please restock

        MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020

        Please restock soon these r awesome

      • love it

        GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020

        Looks great

      • Classic shoe

        3819674807 - 24 May 2020

        Awesome. Nice leather, especially the toe. Good tight stitching. True fit to size. Classic look.