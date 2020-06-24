The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.
5 Stars
MKM532512607 - 24 Jun 2020
Please restock soon these r awesome
GaryL326002848 - 26 May 2020
Looks great
3819674807 - 24 May 2020
Awesome. Nice leather, especially the toe. Good tight stitching. True fit to size. Classic look.