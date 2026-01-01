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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

$160
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

$160

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001

Size & Fit

    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    $160

    Complete the look