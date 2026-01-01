Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8168-070
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Roomy fit through the shoulders and body lets you layer over a base with ease.
Product Details
- 75% cotton/25% polyester
- Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem
- Locker loop
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8168-070
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Nike Members
Free standard delivery on orders over $80
Express delivery $14.95
Free standard returns (exclusions apply)
Nike Guests
Standard delivery $9.95
Express delivery $14.95
Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)
Returns Policy Delivery Information
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ACG 'Tuff Fleece'