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ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

$70
Summit White
Dark Smoke Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Join the All Conditions Racing Department in this T-shirt. Durable and sweat-wicking, it's made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6987-100

ACG

$70

Join the All Conditions Racing Department in this T-shirt. Durable and sweat-wicking, it's made for the outdoors. The heavyweight fabric and loose fit give you a structured and draped feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6987-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Nike members enjoy free returns (exclusions apply)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Nike Members

Free standard delivery on orders over $80

Express delivery $14.95

Free standard returns (exclusions apply)

 

Nike Guests

Standard delivery $9.95

Express delivery $14.95

Standard returns $9.95 (exclusions apply)

 

Returns Policy Delivery Information

 

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Reviews (1)

1 star

  • NOT white

    Antdillon

    The white isn’t white. Looks like it’s been put in with your dark wash by accident. If you want to look like you’re walking around in a scruffy discoloured tee then this is for you.

ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

ACG

$70

Complete the look