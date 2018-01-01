THE LANGUAGE OF RUNNINGRunners have a vocabulary all their own. We’ve broken down
all the run types and terminology used in your plan to get you up to speed.
WORKOUTS
SPEEDThe best way to improve your fastest pace is to
work on it for brief periods in a series of speed
intervals. They can be the same length and pace
with the same amount of recovery time, or can
involve various distances, paces and recovery
periods. Long intervals, Fartlek, Tempo and Hill
Runs are all Speed workouts. See Types of Runs
below for definitions of these.
ENDURANCEYour weekly Endurance Run is a long distance
run at a comfortable pace. It is an essential part
of your training that helps the body and mind
adapt to increased distances. It also helps
you get familiar with the physical and mental
challenges that you might face during a race.
This run should be run as a Progression Run.
See Types of Runs for a definition of
Progression Run.
RECOVERYRecovery is just as important as your hard
workouts. Listen to what your body needs on
recovery days, whether that means taking the day
off completely, cross-training with the N+TC App
or running a few Recovery kilometres. Ideally, at
least two of your Recovery days should be spent
running. Recovery Runs increase your stamina
and help you recover at the highest quality
possible after intense training. They should be run
as Progression Runs. See Types of Runs below
for a definition of Progression Run.
TYPES OF RUNS
FARTLEKFartlek works on speed and strength by
alternating distances and paces during a
continuousrun. An example Fartlek work-
out structure could be one minute running
easy followed by on eminute running hard,
repeated for a certain amount of minutes,
kilometres or alternating every city block.
HILLSHill workouts develop speed and form.
It takes extra effort to run uphill so you
do not need to run as fast as you would
on a flat section. While running uphill,
remain in control of your breathing. Don’t
lean too far forward. A light lean with the
chin leading the chest is enough. Uphills
are a great way to develop speed and
strength with minimal pounding
on the legs.
SPLIT INTERVALSSplit Intervals refers to running two
different paces in one interval. For
example, running a 400-meter interval,
with the first 200 meters easy and the
last 200 meters fast. This effectively
divides the interval into two parts.
PROGRESSIONProgression Runs improve stamina and
allow the body to adapt to the stress of
running. Build your pace over the course
of each run by starting at a slower than
Recovery Pace and finishing at a faster
than Recovery Pace. Over the course of
the run you will average your Recovery
Pace. Your Endurance and Recovery
Runs should always be run as
Progression Runs.
STRIDESStrides refer to very short runs that are
usually done prior to a run or workout,
or immediately after. A series of strides
should become faster in pace—often,
the first Stride will be the longest and
the slowest. There should be a brief
recovery between each Stride.
TEMPOTempo is a hard but controlled pace that
can be run as long intervals or a steady
run of 1-16 kilometres. The purpose
of a Tempo Run is to build mental and
physical endurance and to become
comfortable with being uncomfortable.
TRACKTrack refers to a session that includes a
series of speed intervals. Ideally, this
type of a workout is done on a track as
the surface allows you to play with faster
paces with precise measurements, but it
can be done just about anywhere. You
may choose to use city blocks, traffic
lights or even trees as interval markers.
TURNAROUNDSTurnarounds are practiced during short
intervals. Rather than stopping at the
end of an interval, run through the line
and turn around as quickly and safely
as you can to start the next repeat.
TYPES OF PACESWe’ve divided our paces into 5 speeds that we’ll
reference throughout the training program.
KM PACE (FASTEST) This is the pace you could race or run hard
for one kilometre.
5K PACE (FASTER)This is the pace you could race
or hard for about 5 kilometres.
RECOVERY PACE (EASY)A pace easy enough that you can
catch your breath while running.
TEMPO PACETeaching your body to be
comfortable being uncomfortable
by maintaining a pace between
10K (FAST) and Recovery (EASY).
10K PACE (FAST)This is the pace you could race
or run hard for about 10 kilometres.
IF YOU HAVE A GOAL,
WE HAVE A GUIDEFrom Marathons to 5Ks, Nike+ Coach training programs aredesigned to provide elite level training at every level of experience.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.