Nike+ Training Club appYOUR ULTIMATE PERSONAL TRAINERFully loaded with 100+ workouts, clear audio and visual guidance from experts forevery move, plus plans to help you get fitter, faster and stronger than ever.
100+ WORKOUTS Challenge yourself with a huge variety of
all-new workouts from Nike Trainers and
athletes, including 15-minute options.
EXPERT GUIDANCE Instructional audio and video clips featuring Nike Trainers
help you master your technique and get the most
from each workout.
PERSONALISED PLANS THAT ADAPTYour app will create a personalised training plan based
on your needs, then continually adapt it as you go.
Miss a day? We’ll get you back on track. Hit a peak?
We’ll dial it up a notch.
ALL YOUR ACTIVITIES COUNTDid you shoot hoops after work? Squeeze in a spin
session between classes? Swim laps to start the day?
It’s all exercise—and the more you manually enter
activities, the smarter the NTC app becomes at
balancing your fitness routine.
WORKOUT SHARING It’s easier than ever to share your workout with friends. Post your latest milestone,
customise photos with NTC stickers, and take inspiration from others in the NTC app.