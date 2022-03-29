How to Know if Wearing Golf Gloves Is Right for You

Golf gloves help create more friction between the hand and the club, which allows for better control of the club without the need to squeeze the hands and forearms too tight. When the lead arm (the left arm for right-handed golfers or the right arm for left-handed golfers) has a better grip on the club, it can do more of the work of pulling the club through the swing, instead of the back arm pushing the club through. This way of swinging—with more effort from the lead arm than from the back arm—is likely one of the techniques that makes professional golfers' swings superior, according to a research review on golf injuries from the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

And pulling the club with your lead arm—using your improved grip—can result in more than just better ball striking; it may also result in fewer elbow injuries, according to the scientists in the same journal review. Elbow strain injuries, often caused by gripping the club too tight, are among the most common for amateur golfers.