How to measure your hand to find your glove size

Glove sizes can vary depending on their design and intended use. For example, Nike training gloves run smaller than Nike running gloves.

For Nike women's running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 7.5-inch (18cm to 19cm approx.) hand circumference. A women's medium glove fits a 7.5- to 8-inch (19cm to 20.5cm approx.) hand circumference and a women's large glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch (20.5cm to 21.5cm approx.) hand circumference.

For Nike men's running gloves, a small glove is designed to fit a 7- to 8-inch (18cm to 20.5cm approx.) hand circumference, a men's medium glove fits an 8- to 8.5-inch (20.5cm to 21.5cm approx.) circumference and a men's large glove fits an 8.5- to 9-inch (21.5cm to 23cm approx.) circumference.

Nike unisex running gloves tend to run larger, with a small/medium fitting a 9- to 9.5-inch (23cm to 24cm approx.) hand circumference and a medium/large fitting a 9.5- to 10-inch (24cm to 25.5cm approx.) circumference.

While gloves should fit comfortably (not too loose that they slip off or bunch up and not too tight to restrict circulation), there are some nuances to bear in mind.

Golf gloves, for example, are designed to be on the snug side, while football goalkeeping gloves should feel more loose. Nike gloves are built to provide flexibility and comfort through features like Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking technology, fleece-lined insulation and adjustable straps at the cuff for a customisable fit.