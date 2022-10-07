Traditionally, a football game involves 22 players on the pitch and each team has 10 outfield players with one goalkeeper.

"A full game is 90 minutes, split into two 45-minute halves", said Carl Wild, a certified football coach with the English Football Association and Scottish Football Association, management expert and author of "Essential Practices for Player Development".

"There are no breaks or [time-outs] within those halves. If there is a stop for an injury or substitution, officials will stop the watch and, usually, after 90 minutes, three or four minutes are added to the time", he said.

Football pitch sizes vary, but they're usually about the same size as an American football field (110 metres in length). However, you can play on smaller pitches of between 45 and 90 metres. A football field is called a pitch and is "split in half, so each team has a half they start in", Wild said. Located within each half is an area called the penalty box or 18-yard box, which is positioned around the goal.

Scoring in football is quite simple—one goal equals one point. And, if it's a league game, one team doesn't have to win the game. Wild said one team will win or they will have what's called a draw. A draw is when the score is tied, which can occur even if the game ends at 0–0. This changes in a competition format.

"After 90 minutes, if it's the same score, you usually play another 30 minutes, split into two halves—so, 15 minutes and 15 minutes", he said. "At the end of that, if it's still the same, then it's a penalty shoot-out and that's usually five penalty kicks each, taken in turns", he said. For context, penalty kicks entail a player kicking the ball into the net with a goalkeeper defending the goal.

After penalty kicks, if one team scored more than the other, that team wins the game. If they don't score and the game is still tied, it goes into a round of sudden death, which is when players keep kicking penalty kicks until one team scores more than the other.