5 Budget-Friendly Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers

5 Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers—For Every Budget
Buying Guide
Shopping for a golfer who seems to have everything? Check out these five must-have gifts ready for a round of golf.
No matter how seasoned the golfer in your life is, you can find a gift that's useful and budget friendly. Check out Nike's gift recommendations for the golfer in your life to add some fun to their next round of golf (and help improve performance, too).
1. Golf Gloves
A well-fitting pair of golf gloves can make the difference between getting a good grip on the club and letting it slip during a swing, blowing a shot or adding a stroke. The soft leather on the palm of a Nike golf glove moulds to the hand, offering a tailored fit, secure grip and lasting durability.
They're designed with perforations and stretchy material zones to optimise breathability and flexibility—keeping hands comfortable during long days on the green.
If the golfer in your life wants to hit the links but the weather isn't cooperating, they may need a pair of Nike cold-weather gloves instead. Plush, water-resistant fleece adds a layer of comfort, while synthetic suede at the palm allows for a sturdy grip, and an overlapping closure at the wrist helps lock in warmth.
2. Golf Hats
Golf caps, visors and beanies can fit nearly every taste, style and purpose. They make a great gift for golfers to show off their unique style, whether that's a classic look or a statement piece with a unique design or pop of colour or pattern.
Plus, Nike hats are functional: they're comfortable, lightweight and breathable. A cap or visor helps with sun protection, and Nike Dri-FIT styles have a sweat-wicking design to help keep the head dry and cool in hot weather. Features include adjustable closures, soft sweatbands and four-way stretch fabric. If the person you're shopping for prioritises sustainability, opt for a style made from sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester fibres.
For the golfer who always braves the elements to finish a round, the Nike Golf Beanie offers a cosy layer of warmth. The Nike golf crest patch adds a bit of flair to the reversible design—a solid colour on one side and a houndstooth and checked design on the other.
3. Water Bottle
A day on the golf course—especially one with higher temperatures and humidity—can take its toll, so it's important to stay hydrated before, during and after a round. A reusable Nike water bottle helps keep fluids cool and refreshing all day long.
For example, the Nike HyperCharge is a sleek 710ml (approx.) stainless steel chug bottle that's insulated to keep drinks cold and is easy to refill on the go. Nike water bottles come in a variety of sizes with straws, spouts and filters. You're sure to find one your golfer will reach for round after round.
4. Golf Belt
To polish off a golf outfit, consider a slim belt that pulls any look together. Nike offers casual, stretchy, woven belts made from durable materials or man-made leather options for a more classic vibe. Some styles are even reversible—offering two colour choices for more versatility.
5. Sweat-Wicking Socks
When it comes to keeping feet comfortable during a long day on the green—especially for those walking the course—wearing the right socks is almost as important as wearing the right golf shoes. Nike's sweat-wicking golf socks bring comfort, cushioning and technology to keep feet dry and cool.
Opt for crew socks for more coverage, or go for no-show or quarter socks for a low-profile look. Styles with golf-specific designs, like a golf patch on the cuff of the Nike Multiplier Low Quarter Socks, show off your golfer's love of the game.
Words by: Sylvia Mendoza